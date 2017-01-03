Longford dealt Quinn blow 03 January 2017





Longford's Michael Quinn Longford's Michael Quinn

Longford talisman Michael Quinn will miss the start of the national football league through injury.

Quinn won't return to action until March at the earliest as he continues to rehabilitate following surgery on a broken ankle.

The Emmet Og, Killoe clubman sustained the injury in August and – as well as the O’Byrne Cup - has been ruled out of the opening stages of his county's FL programme.

Longford open their league campaign against Offaly on Sunday, February 5th and also have Division Three assignments against Louth and Armagh in February followed by a trip to Tipperary on March 5th. They host Sligo in Round Five a fortnight later and are away to Laois and Antrim after that.

The midlanders open their Leinster championship account away to Laois on May 21st.