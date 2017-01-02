Offaly appoint Kirwan as senior camogie manager 02 January 2017





Offaly Camogie have announced the appointment of Paddy Kirwan as their senior manager for 2017.

The Ballyskenagh native, who was in charge of the Birr hurlers last season, replaces Adrian Clancy, who stepped down after just twelve months in the role.

An All-Ireland medallist with the Faithful County in 1981, Kirwan has vast experience in inter-county management, having previously guided the Offaly minors to a Leinster title in 2000, served as a senior selector and managed the U21's.