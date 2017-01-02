Hastings Cup round-up 02 January 2017





A general view of an O'Neill's football.

Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. A general view of an O'Neill's football.Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

There were victories for Cavan, Leitrim and holders Offaly in the opening round of the 2017 Hastings Cup U21 football tournament which got underway this afternoon.

Cavan, runners-up last year, were easy 3-15 to 0-14 winners over Roscommon in Gowna thanks to goals from Bryan Magee (2) and Caoimhin O'Reilly, while in Cloone, Leitrim also hit three majors as they saw off Wicklow by 3-14 to 1-10.

Elsewhere, in Tubber, Offaly overcame Meath on a 2-7 to 0-11 scoreline with goals either side of the break from Ciaran Farrell and Shane Tierney.

The action continues tomorrow evening in Tubberclair where Westmeath welcome competition hosts Longford (throw-in 7.30pm).