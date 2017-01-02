Westmeath GAA mourn passing of young player Ben Murray 02 January 2017





Ben Murray RIP.

Pic via Club Iarmhi on Facebook (with thanks to David Scahill). Ben Murray RIP.Pic via Club Iarmhi on Facebook (with thanks to David Scahill).

Westmeath GAA has been plunged into mourning following the sudden passing of one of its promising young stars.

Ben Murray, aged 13, died unexpectedly at his home on New Year’s Eve.

A multi-talented youngster, Ben played gaelic football for The Downs and hurling with Clonkill. He also represented Westmeath in football and Mullingar and Leinster in Rugby.

Many tributes have been paid to the late teenager on social media. His respective football and hurling clubs posted the following messages on Facebook: