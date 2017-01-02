Donegal sticking with U21s for McKenna Cup 02 January 2017





The Donegal team huddle.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. The Donegal team huddle.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Donegal will not be straying away from the commitment to lining-out their U21 footballers in the Dr McKenna Cup, according to PRO Ed Byrne.

The Tir Chonaill County confirmed last month that Declan Bonner’s team would be representing them in the provincial competition and with the Round One just around the corner (they play UUJ on Sunday), Byrne has stated that they won’t be there “just to make up numbers”.

“It is an unusual but fairly optimistic situation as we have never had so many talented youngsters coming through at the same time,” Byrne told The Irish News.

“The problem is that around 12 of them will be playing with their colleges in various competitions and a number of our senior players are also unavailable.”

He added: “There are some pluses in that it allows Declan Bonner to get a look at all of his available talent, which might not have been the case in previous years.

“And we have up to 16 very talented U21s very keen to get on the Donegal senior team. They are well used to winning after reaching the All-Ireland minor football final in 2014 and the semi-final last year.

“But significantly, this group of players don’t really know the meaning of defeat as they have won nine out of 11 titles when they were on development squads.”

After Sunday's clash against UUJ, Donegal will take on Cavan at home in Round Two seven days later before traveling to face holders Tyrone on the Wednesday night.