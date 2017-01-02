Clarke to manage Dublin in O'Byrne Cup 02 January 2017





Paul Clarke.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Paul Clarke.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Former All-Ireland winner Paul Clarke is set to manage Dublin in their upcoming O’Byrne Cup games.

Clarke, who was part of his county's All-Ireland triumph over Tyrone in 1995, and Jim Brogan will run the rule over an experimental Dubs team as the majority of Jim Gavin’s squad holiday in Jamaica as part of their reward for retaining the Sam Maguire Cup in October.

Clarke will take over from Gavin on Sunday when Dublin take on DCU in the opening round of the O’Byrne Cup at Parnell Park, where the Whitehall Colmcille clubman was yesterday to watch the All-Ireland champions defeat the Dubs Stars (3-13 to 4-9) to get their 2017 campaign off to a winning start.

The O’Byrne Cup is the only trophy which the capital men left behind them in 2016, having won the National League for a fourth consecutive year and the Sam Maguire Cup for a second.