Mourne men boosted by Kilcoo quartet 02 January 2017





The Down team stand for the national anthem.

©INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry.

Down manager Eamonn Burns has been handed a major boost ahead of the new season with the news that four players from the Kilcoo club are set to commit to his squad by next month.

The Irish News reports that Jerome Johnston, Ryan Johnston, Paul Devlin and Darragh O’Hanlon will all be available to Burns by the time the National League begins in February, with the latter Johnston and Devlin expected to play in the Mourne men’s upcoming Dr McKenna Cup campaign.

Down take on Queen’s University, Belfast this Sunday at RGU Downpatrick in their opening game of the 2017 campaign and Burns will no doubt be hoping that the quartet boost from the five-in-a-row county champions will help to improve his side’s fortunes from last season.

2016 marked a disastrous starts to Burns’ reign with the Mourne County as they lost every competitive game they were involved in.

However, with these recent additions, and Mark Poland and former AFL player Caolan Mooney both understood to be back in the fold, they’ll be keen to ensure that 2017 unravels as a different story.