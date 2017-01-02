Dubs missing 20 players for Walsh Cup 02 January 2017





Dublin manager Ger Cunningham.

Dublin manager Ger Cunningham has revealed that he will be without as many as 20 players for his side’s upcoming Walsh Cup campaign.

The Dubs got their 2017 campaign off to a winning start yesterday by defeating the Dubs Stars 1-19 to 1-14 in the annual New Year’s Day charity game at Parnell Park – a venue which will see a new-look 15 lining-out for Cunningham on Wednesday night against Carlow.

“We’re missing the Cuala lads and we don’t have the college lads so there’s 20 players we don’t have access to,” he told the Irish Sun afterwards.

“It gives us another opportunity to look at the lads that are training away and in a competitive match it will be good for us to see them.

“The word needs to get out there, we are looking at players, we’ll give people a chance.”

On the status of injured forward David ‘Dotsy’ O’Callaghan, the Dublin boss added: “Dotsy has a back injury. He’s had an operation to release some pressure on the disc on a nerve. He is recovering after surgery and it’ll be a couple of months until we know if he’ll be available.”