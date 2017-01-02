Quinn not confident in the 'mark' 02 January 2017





Tomas Quinn in the colours of the Dubs Stars.

Ex-Dublin forward Tomas Quinn says he’s unsure whether or not the ‘mark’ will have a huge impact on the modern game.

The St Vincent’s clubman was speaking after the Dublin footballers’ annual challenge match against the Dubs Stars yesterday at Parnell Park, where the new rule which was passed by Congress last February was put into effect.

"It was only when they announced it literally as the ball was thrown in that I copped it was going to be in play. I don't think it had a big impact today. A couple of catches there near the end all right," Quinn told the Irish Independent afterwards.

"When you heard the whistle (to indicate a mark), my instinct was to think 'what was the foul for?' You're just so used to it but it's something I think you'll pick up pretty quick but I'm not sure how much of an impact it's going to have.

"The ‘keepers went pretty short there so there was only about three or four of them throughout the game. With the calibre of goalies that are there now and the young guys coming in, the days of putting the ball down and kicking it as long as you can are gone.

"I don't know if the rule was overly necessary. Some people, traditionalists, like to think it's going to go back to high fielding and that but you're always going to be trying to pick someone out or to put it into a space."

In the game itself, Quinn top-scored with 3-5 in a losing effort for the Dubs Stars as the All-Ireland champions came through on a 3-13 to 4-9 score-line against the club side selection from the capital.

Former U21 All-Ireland winner Conor McHugh struck 2-4 for Jim Gavin’s team, while Killian O’Gara registered their other goal and Paul Hudson (0-4) and Niall Walsh (0-3) also did some notable damage for the winners.