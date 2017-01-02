GAA could stop playing national anthem, says Harte 02 January 2017





The Tyrone team stand for the national anthem.

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte feels the GAA could stop playing the national anthem at matches “when the time is right”.

GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghaíl drew some criticism last month after having suggested that the Association could have to reconsider its use of the national anthem and Irish flag in the future.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with BBC Talkback, which is set to be broadcast on Monday, the Red Hands boss pointed out that it’s already something that has happened in the past.

"There was a time in the 70s when you weren't allowed to play, in inverted commas, foreign games and play in the GAA, so that changed," Harte said. "And then there was a time when Croke Park wasn't open to other sport, there were times when the police force from this part of the world were not allowed to play.

"So these things changed over time, but they have to change when the time is right.

"People will know if it's the right thing to do and if it's not the right thing to do for the greater good, then it won't happen - so we have to wait and see and let time take care of that."

He added: "The status quo that exists at the moment, it's very dear to many people not because it's anti anybody else, it's just in their culture.

"And, I suppose, you don't want to be moving things always to create some kind of special clone, we have to let people be as they are as long as they are not disrespectful of others.

"We don't want to take anything away from anybody. But if the time's right and people felt there was some movement could happen in that that direction, then I think it will."