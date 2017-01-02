McCluskey included in Fermanagh's McKenna Cup plans 02 January 2017





Fermanagh's Ryan McCluskey.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Fermanagh's Ryan McCluskey.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Fermanagh boss Pete McGrath has included veteran defender Ryan McCluskey in his 26-man squad for their upcoming Dr McKenna Cup campaign.

The 35-year-old missed most of the Ernesiders’ 2016 campaign through injury and his return marks a welcome boost for McGrath, whom will hope to see his side off to a winning start in the new season against Monaghan in Clones on Sunday.

Also included in the squad are stalwart midfielder Eoin Donnelly, full-back Che Cullen and star forward Tomas Corrigan.

Injured full-forward Sean Quigley has not been named in the squad as he continues to recover from recent groin surgery.

Fermanagh (Dr McKenna Cup squad): Christopher Snow, Aidan Breen, Che Cullen, Cián McManus, Ciaran Corrigan, Conor P Murphy, Danny Teague, Declan McCusker, Eddie Courtney, Eoin Donnelly, Eoin McManus, James Allen, James Duffy, Kane Connor, Lee Cullen, Thomas Treacy, Mickey Jones, Paddy Reihill, Patrick McGovern, Paul McCusker, Ryan Hyde, Ryan McCluskey, Tiarnan Daly, Tom Clarke, Tomás Corrigan, Tommy McCaffrey.