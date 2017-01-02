Video: New Year history for Burren 02 January 2017





Burren captain and man-of-the-match after their Ulster Minor Club Tournament success.

"People complain it’s New Year’s Day but we thought it was something really special. It's a class Tournament."- Burren captain Darragh Murdock after winning the Ulster Minor Club Tournament at the St Paul's club in Belfast.

The final has traditionally been held on January 1st since the Tournament began in 1981 and Burren's victory over Kilrea completes an historic quadruple of provincial titles.

The Down club are the first to win all four Ulster Club titles on offer - U-16, Minor, U-21 and Senior. See match action and celebrations on this video by Jerome Quinn Media for St Paul's GAC.

