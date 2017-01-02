O'Mahonys bring in Ó Flathárta 02 January 2017





Tomás Ó Flathárta.

Meath giants Navan O’Mahonys have confirmed that Tomás Ó Flathárta will be in charge of their senior footballers for the 2017 campaign.

The former Westmeath, Galway and Laois manager takes over the reins from Davy Nelson and is set to have ex-Meath star and O’Mahonys clubman Kevin Reilly in as a selector.

A native of the An Gaeltacht club in Kerry, the Dublin-based Ó Flathárta will bring a huge amount of experience to the role as O’Mahonys look for their third Keegan Cup in four years, having missed out on the senior championship’s knock-out stages last season.

He is expected to meet with the players next week as they begin their preparations for the new season, which begins in early February against Rathkenny in Division One of the All County League.