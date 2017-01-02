Antrim v St Mary's switched to Glenavy 02 January 2017





The Ulster GAA Council has confirmed one venue change ahead of this weekend’s opening round of fixtures in the Dr McKenna Cup.

Antrim’s meeting with St Mary’s in Section B of the competition, which has originally been fixed for Corrigan Park, will now take place at Glenavy.

Throw-in time is still at 2pm, along with the other five fixtures which can be seen below.

Sunday 8th January

Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Round 1

(All games at 2.00pm)

Section A

Down V QUB at RGU Downpatrick

Ref: M Farrelly (Cavan)

Derry V Armagh at Owenbeg

Ref: N Cullen (Fermanagh)

Section B

Antrim V St Mary’s at Glenavy

Ref: D Mullan (Derry)

Monaghan V Fermanagh at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones

Ref: N Mooney (Cavan)

Section C

Cavan V Tyrone at Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan

Ref: M McNally (Monaghan)

Donegal V Ulster University at Pairc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey

Ref: C Dourneen (Cavan)