Collins and O'Carroll back for Limerick 02 January 2017





Limerick's Seamus O'Carroll and Colm Hyde of Cork.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Limerick's Seamus O'Carroll and Colm Hyde of Cork.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Ger Collins and Seamus O’Carroll are back in the Limerick senior football panel for the Treaty County’s 2017 campaign.

Former captain Collins last played for the Shannonsiders in 2014, having first been called up to the squad seven years previous, while O’Carroll hasn’t played inter-county football since the 2013 qualifier loss against Longford.

New manager Billy Lee revealed the good news to the Irish Examiner recently, stating that both men will “bring a lot of experience”.

“It is very good news that the two lads are back on the scene,” said Lee.

“They are two fantastic footballers who were out of the equation for a couple of years.

“I don’t know why they stepped back when they did, but from our point of view, it is great to have them back. They bring a lot of experience.

“There are a lot of young lads coming through from the U21s, also. The U21s were very competitive against Kerry in 2016 and very competitive against Cork the previous year. We want to continue their development.”