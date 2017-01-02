Gleeson confident of Deise All-Ireland victory 02 January 2017





Kilkenny's Kieran Joyce and Austin Gleeson of Waterford.

Austin Gleeson believes that there’s nothing to stop Waterford from winning the Liam MacCarthy Cup next year provided some of the younger members of the team can mature a bit more.

The Deise County hasn’t had an All-Ireland triumph since 1959, but last year saw Derek McGrath’s side push Kilkenny all the way at the semi-final stage before eventually losing out to the Cats in a replay in Thurles and Gleeson is hopeful that it’s now only a matter of time.

"Personally, I think we can win the All-Ireland," Gleeson told RTE Sport.

"If we get the young heads and try and mature them a small bit more, get everything we can out of everyone then and turn up on the day and perform as well as we can then there is nothing stopping us from winning the All-Ireland."

2016 saw the Mount Sion man pick up the Senior Hurler of the Year award, along with the Young Hurler of the Year gong, and as a “proud” moment, adding: "The players that you're going hell for leather against, to earn their respect and get their vote for the player of the year was unbelievable.”