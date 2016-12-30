Bernard ties the knot

30 December 2016

Dublin's Bernard Brogan and Kiera Doyle at the GAA GPA All-Stars.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Dublin star Bernard Brogan met his match this afternoon when he married his long-term girlfriend.

Brogan's team-mates joined in on the celebrations as he tied the knot with fiancée Kiera Doyle at Thomastown Church, Co. Kilkenny after a twelve-month engagement.

His older brother Alan is groomsman alongside his former Dublin and current Oliver Plunkett’s team-mate Ross McConnell, with the reception taking place at the luxurious Mount Juliet Hotel.

Congratulations to Bernard and Kiera!




