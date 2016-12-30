Video: The Dublin hurler who survived a bullet to the head 30 December 2016





'Charlie McMahon - Playing for Dublin & Fighting for Ireland'.

Have you heard of the Dublin Hurler who survived a bullet wound to the head and then went on to win an All-Ireland Hurling medal?

This week the final video in ‘Playing For Dublin & Fighting For Ireland’ series for Dublin GAA has been released, looking at people who fought in the 1916 Easter Rising, and were also Dublin GAA players.

Each video is narrated by Sunday Game presenter, Des Cahill.

The final instalment looks at the incredible life of Charlie McMahon.

Charlie McMahon has one of the most remarkable stories in Irish sport. He survived a gunshot wound to the head after the raid on the Custom House, and battled back to win an All-Ireland hurling title with Dublin in 1938, with a protective metal band around his head.,

Here is the full video: