Connolly 'the biggest obstacle' for Slaughtneil 30 December 2016





St Vincent's Diarmuid Connolly.

St Vincent's Diarmuid Connolly.

Slaughtneil assistant manager John Joe Kearney believes they have enough quality in their defence to handle Diarmuid Connolly.

The Ulster champions face St Vincent’s in the All-Ireland club SFC semi-final on February 11th and with Connolly in red-hot form, the Marino club are fancied to upset their counterparts’ historic bid for a football and hurling double.

"Obviously we see Diarmuid Connolly as the biggest obstacle to our hopes but St Vincent's also have players like Mossy Quinn in there who can do damage when in possession," Kearney told the Belfast Telegraph.

"We like to think, though, that we have quality defenders who will be up for the challenge of dealing with players like these. I think we have shown to date that our defensive resolve is all that it should be and the fact that we have not conceded a goal in something like eight matches speaks for itself.

"In recent games players like Karl McKaigue, Francis McEldowney and Chrissy McKaigue have been detailed to perform a man-marking role on individual opponents who we felt could have inflicted harm on us and they came out on the right side in those battles. We have every reason for thinking that whoever is asked to mark Diarmuid Connolly will perform that task to the maximum of his ability so we are not unduly worried.

"That's not to say we are naïve because we know the quality that St Vincent's have in their side. We just have belief in our own ability and we hope to perform well as a team on the day."