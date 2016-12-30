No regrets for Tipp's O'Brien 30 December 2016





Tipperary's Steven O'Brien under pressure from Stephen Cunningham and Conor Mullally of Dublin ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Tipperary's Steven O'Brien under pressure from Stephen Cunningham and Conor Mullally of Dublin ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Tipperary dual star Steven O’Brien says he wouldn’t have been true to himself if he left Michael Ryan’s panel to join the county’s footballers this season.

O’Brien did not see any game time in Tipp’s 27th All-Ireland senior hurling championship triumph this past season and watched as Liam Kearns’ footballers became the story of the football championship, backing up a Munster final appearance by reaching the county’s first All-Ireland semi-final in 81 years.

Looking back on it, the 22-year-old DCU student says he does not regret his decision to commit solely to Ryan’s panel at the start of the year.

“Of course, when you saw the footballers doing well and I wasn’t getting much of a look in of course those thoughts run through your head, but that wouldn’t justify the character and person I am,” O’Brien told GAA.ie.

“When I make a decision I tend to see it through and I felt that if half way through the season I was ready to throw my toys out of the pram and switch back it wouldn’t show the true person I am and that’s why I stuck with it for this year, to give it a proper whack.

“And look if it doesn’t work out it doesn’t work out and I’ll be the first person to put my hand up and say it didn’t work out and maybe try get back in with football.”