Beggan pledges more hunger from Monaghan 30 December 2016





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Monaghan's Rory Beggan.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan says he and his team mates will be keen to atone for their shock championship defeat to Longford next season.

There had been speculation as to whether manager Malachy O’Rourke would remain in charge with the Farney men after July’s championship exit, but his number one between the posts believes that there’s no better man for the job.

“What Malachy has achieved with us over the last four years has been brilliant," Beggan told The Irish News.

"For the couple of weeks after the Longford defeat we didn’t know whether he was going to stay on or not. But once the news eventually came that he was staying on it was relief for us.

“It wasn’t his fault the way we played last year against Longford. We were the ones that crossed the white line, we were the ones that made the wrong decisions but next year we’re going to be hungrier.

“I remember back in 2011 and 2012 we were being beaten by Offaly and Laois. The Longford game was a tough defeat but we’ll have to learn from it.

"And it’s obviously a massive boost for us that Malachy is staying on because we want to prove people wrong next year and go further than we probably went in 2016.”