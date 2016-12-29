2016 review: Best scores 29 December 2016





Tyrone's Peter Harte celebrates.

There were some cracking scores throughout 2016 and here we take a look back at the best of the best.

However, before we reveal our ‘Top 3’ picks, we’d like to mention a couple of gems in football this year, such as Diarmuid Connolly’s coolly stroked point against Kerry in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final, Lee Keegan’s tremendous goal in October’s All-Ireland final replay defeat to the Dubs, Sean Cavanagh’s equaliser in the Ulster SFC final and Cillian O’Connor’s dramatic leveller for Mayo in the drawn final encounter with the Dubs.

In hurling, Tony Kelly’s winning point for Clare against Waterford in the National League final replay back in May was the undoubted pick from a game that possessed some sensational scores, while Austin Gleeson’s side-line cut from beyond 65 metres in the Muster SHC final certainly warrants mention. Also, who could forget John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer’s magnificent goal for Tipperary against Kilkenny in September’s All-Ireland final victory over the Cats?

Here are our selections for the three best scores between both codes:

3. Peter Harte’s monster point on Ulster final day

A real moment to savour for Peter Harte and the Tyrone fans, as the Red Hands defeated Donegal late on in Clones to capture The Anglo-Celt Cup for the first time since 2010.

2. Some ‘Samba’ hurling from the All-Ireland U21 champions

What a tremendous piece of skill from Patrick Curran to find Stephen Bennett for the second of Waterford’s five goals against Galway in Thurles.

1. Stradbally’s stunner denies Portlaoise 10-in-a-row

Jody Dillon’s 62nd minute goal ended Porlaoise’s run of consecutive Laois SFC titles at nine, handing Stradbally their first crown since 2005. It was well worth the wait too.