McCann hopeful of Antrim return 29 December 2016





Fermanagh's Barry Mulrone with Michael McCann of Antrim.

Fermanagh's Barry Mulrone with Michael McCann of Antrim.

Michael McCann says he hopes to return to action in an Antrim jersey in the foreseeable future.

It was believed that the Saffrons’ midfield stalwart had hung up his boots from inter-county duty once he declared that he wouldn’t be available for their upcoming Dr McKenna Cup campaign.

However, he recently revealed that he remains hopeful of a return provided that his hectic schedule becomes less busy.

"I have spent 12 years in the Antrim side and as I am still only 31 I feel that I might just have something more to offer at some stage in the future," McCann told the Belfast Telegraph.

"The facts of the matter are that at this point in time I am extremely busy with my gymnasium business, my wife works unsociable hours as a fire-fighter and we have two small children.

"As you will appreciate, this does not afford me the ideal background against which to further pursue my inter-county career just now, but I would hope that my circumstances might become a bit more favourable from this perspective sometime in the foreseeable future."

He added: "I have always enjoyed playing for Antrim. It has always been an honour to don the saffron jersey. I still feel as good as ever and I think that I have retained a positive attitude so it's really a case of never say never.”