Donegal lose McLoone 29 December 2016





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Donegal's Leo McLoone reacts after missing a chance at goal.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Donegal have been dealt a blow ahead of the New Year with the news that Leo McLoone will not be available to them next season.

The versatile Naomh Conaill clubman confirmed to the Donegal Democrat newspaper that he will not be committing to Rory Gallagher’s squad in 2017 but did not wish to give a reason as to why he’s opted out.

The 27-year-old has won three Ulster SFC titles with the Tir Chonaill County and was awarded an All Star after their All-Ireland triumph in 2012.

McLoone did not start in any of Donegal’s six championship outings last summer but did come off the bench in three games, including the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Dublin at Croke Park.

He took a break from the first half of the 2015 campaign, which was Gallagher’s first year in charge after taking over from Jim McGuinness.