'Death of dual player' is down to qualifiers, says Collins 29 December 2016





Clare manager Colm Collins.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Clare manager Colm Collins.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Clare football boss Colm Collins believes that All-Ireland championship qualifiers are responsible for “the death of the dual player”.

Collins’ son Podge was the only dual star for the Banner County at senior level this past season and decided to focus solely on hurling for 2017 – a decision supported by his father, who believes that the summer schedule is too packed for inter-county players to play both codes.

“There’s no dual player in Clare this coming year. We had only one last year, that was Padraic,” Collins told the Irish Examiner.

“I suppose last year the situation with the Roscommon football game on the Saturday and the Galway hurling game on the Sunday, I think that was an eye-opener. I don’t think you could expect anyone to do that. I think the death of the dual player is due to the qualifier system. Before, there’d be at least a week between matches if not two weeks in most cases so that’s no longer a possibility.

“I believe on a training level it can be done quite easily with cooperation but the problem is the fixtures. Both sets of managers, both sets of supporters expect a player to be at his best playing their code and if he’s not then he doesn’t really get judged with the same yardstick as every other player. Right or wrong, that’s the way it is.”