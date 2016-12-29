Tributes flow for 'critical' handball ace 29 December 2016





Tributes have been pouring in for World Champion handballer Conall McCavitt as he remains in a critical condition following a hit-and-run incident in Crossmaglen on Tuesday morning.

McCavitt, from Cullyhanna, is currently recovering from the accident at the Royal Hospital in Belfast, with the Irish Mirror reporting yesterday that the PSNI they had arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with incident.

Armagh GAA led the tributes yesterday, saying that McCavitt was facing his “toughest battle”.

It added: “Can all gaels throughout Armagh and beyond please keep one of our greatest GAA handballers Conall McCavitt in your thoughts and prayers.

“The Cullyhanna native who won two World Handball titles in 2012 is a firm favourite in Ireland and beyond, faces his toughest battle as he remains in a serious condition in the Royal Hospital Belfast.”