Cavanagh was 'in a bad place' after red card 29 December 2016





Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh is sent off

Tyrone star Sean Cavanagh says he will bounce back from his sending off against Mayo, describing the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat as “one of the most disappointing days” of his playing career.

There had been rumours that the three-time All-Ireland winner had been considering retirement after this season, but in early November he committed to a 16th season with the Red Hands and he hopes that the lessons learned from 2016 will make him more resilient next year.

“For a week or two after that I was probably in a bad place, alright,” Cavanagh told GAA.ie. “But, look, I suppose things like that have happened throughout my career and I've seen it happening other players as well and you do draw on your experience to get over it.

“And just drive on, because that's all you know. And you realise there's obviously more to life when you get back into your family environment. You realise that with your kids, your wife, your work, that life does go on.

“It'll go down as one of the most disappointing days of my football career, there's no getting away from that, but hopefully it will make me a bit more resilient and a bit more focused on getting back there and producing a different outcome."

On the team’s objectives for 2017, the Moy man added: “There definitely is that feeling that the squad has something to prove and the squad can hopefully take that extra step and go towards a semi-final or a final. I think that's where we think we can compete if we do consider ourselves to be a top four or top five side, that's what we have to do.”