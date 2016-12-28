Murphy set to swap sports in 'The Toughest Trade' 28 December 2016





Donegal's Michael Murphy.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Donegal's Michael Murphy.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Donegal star Michael Murphy is set to try his hand at rugby in the New Year as part of RTE’s new series of 'The Toughest Trade'.

February will see Murphy travelling to the south of France to join Clermont Auvergne, while former Welsh rugby star Shane Williams will be in Donegal next month to take up Gaelic football.

Williams will be learning his new trade with Murphy’s native Glenswilly and will be put through his paces by team captain Gary McFadden and his team mates before playing in a ‘friendly’ game for the Donegal SFC champions.

In last year’s show, Mayo footballer Aidan O’Shea headed stateside to take up American football and Tipperary hurler Brendan Maher travelled to Australia to play cricket.

The new series of 'The Toughest Trade' is set to air in March.