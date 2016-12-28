Breffni skipper impressed by 'enthusiastic' McGleenan 28 December 2016





Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Gearoid McKiernan says he’s hopeful that Mattie McGleenan’s philosophy will suit Cavan as they get set to embark on Division One football next season.

McGleenan succeeded Terry Hyland as the Breffni County’s new supremo in October and McKiernan, who will miss out on the early rounds of the league due to a knee injury, feels that the Tyrone man has made a positive impact on the squad since taking over the reins.

“Mattie is very enthusiastic and the players are very happy with him,” the Swanlinbar clubman told The Irish News. “I asked a few Scotstown boys about him and you can see why they speak so highly of him.

“Hopefully Mattie's philosophy will suit us well. We’re in Division One and we know it’s going to be a big step up for us.

“Just talking with him, though, he seems to be mad keen on playing football and wanting to play it a certain way, and hopefully that style of football will suit us well. Time will tell buy hopefully it will.

“We know you’ve obviously to ‘mind the house’ as well – you can’t be too gungho – you have to keep the score down at the other end too. But we’re hoping to play good football and come out on top.”