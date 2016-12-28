Consistency the key for Comer 28 December 2016





Galway's Damien Comer with Sean Mullooly of Roscommon during the Connacht SFC final at Pearse Stadium, Salthill.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Galway's Damien Comer with Sean Mullooly of Roscommon during the Connacht SFC final at Pearse Stadium, Salthill.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Damien Comer says Galway will require more consistency in their performances if they are to achieve the objectives set out for 2017.

Kevin Walsh’s side missed out on promotion from Division Two narrowly this past season before going on to claim their first Connacht SFC title since 2008 and losing their All-Ireland quarter-final to Tipperary in a shock upset.

The Tribesmen embark on their new season on Sunday week when they travel to take on Sligo in the Connacht SFL and Comer hopes that the team will be carrying a bit of momentum towards the opening round of the National League in February.

“What we want to do and what Kevin has instilled in us from the start is to try to get performances, to get a consistent performance each week we go out,” the NUIG student told GAA.ie.

“We did that in parts last year. The way we were going, we weren't getting beat, but we still went out to perform. We probably got lucky with a few of the draws we got and unlucky with others, that is the way football goes.

“This year you have another tough league, you have Cork and Down coming down and Clare and Kildare coming up. Clare have momentum, Cork will be hungry to get back up so anything we get we are going to earn it. Hopefully we can get promoted to Division One.”