Video: 12 of the best saves from 2016

28 December 2016





See the '12 Best Saves of 2016' from GAA games both at home and all over the world filmed by videographer Jerome Quinn.

From Shanghai to Seattle and from Belfast to Waterford, the stops by goalkeepers and last-ditch defenders celebrate the art of keeping scores out.

"We usually celebrate the best scores at this time of year, but let's hear it for the defence," says Quinn.

The Sigerson Cup, the Dr McKenna Cup, the World Games Finals in Croke Park, the Asian Gaelic Games, the All Ireland Ladies Football and Camogie Championships, and the Ulster Schools Dalton Cup Final all make the list.