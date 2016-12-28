Returning Clarke will have to work, says McGeeney 28 December 2016





Kieran McGeeney with Jamie Clarke.

©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard. Kieran McGeeney with Jamie Clarke.©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard.

Kieran McGeeney says Jamie Clarke will “have to work” to get his place back in the Armagh team in 2017.

The Orchard County boss has confirmed that Clarke, who did not play any inter-county football this past season, will give him his full commitment next year and hopes that the Crossmaglen ace will get a full run of games to showcase his talents.

“We have a lot of young quality players and my hope is, and they seem to understand this, that if you want to get somewhere you have to commit to it,” McGeeney told BelfastLive.co.uk

“It’s good to see how far you can push yourself and I’m hoping Armagh will definitely get the benefit of those players coming through in the year to come.

“I know Jamie a long time, but he’s going to have to work to get his place. I’m hoping that Jamie will have to fight as hard as the rest, because if he does then we’re in a good place.

“That’s one thing I like about Jamie, when he’s training he works really hard. That’s why he’s such a good player. Some rely a bit too much on flair but you need both and Jamie is well aware of that.

“He is a very courageous player too and hopefully he gives himself the best chance to show what’s he’s got. That’s the big thing.”