Cooney believes full pre-season will stand to Galway in 2017

By Daragh Small

Galway forward Conor Cooney believes that having a full pre-season campaign under manager Micheal Donoghue will make a huge difference to the Tribesmen in 2017.

Donoghue was only appointed a few days before Christmas last year after Anthony Cunningham was forced out in a player heave despite going to an All-Ireland final replay against Kilkenny.

Galway have not won an All-Ireland since 1988, but they have reached two of the last five finals.

Donoghue’s first season in charge was disappointing. They were relegated from the top flight, although they pushed eventual champions Tipperary by 2-19 to 2-18 in a pulsating All-Ireland semi-final.

St Thomas’ clubman Cooney, whose side meet Ballyea in the All-Ireland club championship semi-final on February 4, says a full winter training campaign will stand to Galway in 2017.

“It definitely helps to have Micheal there again. He has been excellent and the guys with him, Noel Larkin and Franny Forde, the backroom team are all top class,” said Cooney.

“You need continuity if you are going to go anywhere. It’s a big plus and we are going to look forward to next year.

“Micheal is very level-headed, and says what he has to say in as few words as possible which is very good. There is top respect for himself and the lads.”

Donoghue cut five of the more experienced campaigners from his 40-man training squad for the new season with former All Stars Fergal Moore, David Collins and Iarla Tannian all axed, while Andy Smith and Cyril Donnellan. But Cooney says the younger players will freshen things up.

“The fact that we have so many newer younger guys in. It is a big chance for them to put their hands up for a jersey.

“There are a few more lads coming back into it, there will be competition for places. That’s the way you make a panel stronger.

“And it’s a busy schedule between Walsh Cup and league. We won’t feel it rolling around and it’s a very packed calendar from there.

“There are top hurlers there, the likes of Kevin McHugo was outstanding in the U-21 final a couple of months ago.

“Everyone is going to put their head down. The way you are going to go forward is if there is competition for places and that’s the way it is.”

Galway begin their Walsh Cup campaign against DIT in Ballinasloe on January 8. And after relegation last season, their NHL Division 1B campaign starts against Offaly in February, while they will clash with Dublin in the Leinster SHC quarter-final in Tullamore.