Donnelly confident McGrath can lead Fermanagh to glory 27 December 2016





Fermanagh's Eoin Donnelly.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Fermanagh's Eoin Donnelly.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

By Daragh Small



Fermanagh midfielder Eoin Donnelly believes they have a realistic chance of winning their first ever Ulster SFC title with Pete McGrath remaining at the helm.

McGrath has made it clear that he believes Fermanagh are well capable of claiming their first Ulster title and that is a belief that is also in the squad.

And the 28-year-old former All-Star nominee Donnelly, says it was crucial that Fermanagh stuck with their experienced manager this season.

The Coa O’Dwyers’ clubman starred under McGrath’s tutelage as Ulster claimed the inter-provincial title when they beat Connacht in Carrick-on-Shannon before Christmas.

And with Fermanagh showing steady progression in recent seasons Donnelly believes they are now ready to push on.

Last January they reached the semi-finals of the Dr McKenna Cup before bowing out to Tyrone, they finished mid-table in Division 2 of the league before their interest in the championship was terminated by a resurgent Mayo side in Castlebar.

That game turned on a controversial penalty decision and Donnelly believes Fermanagh can improve further.

“The continuity just means it’s not stop-start at this time of the year. Everything can just continue on and the foundations are there,” said Donnelly.

“Pete knows who the players are and what they are all about. Players know where they stand with him as well.

“We have a few really good coaches, Leon Carters from my own club and with Pete there pushing the whole thing. The boys really enjoy training and it’s well organised. They are top men in there really.”

Fermanagh begin their Dr McKenna Cup campaign away to Monaghan at Clones on Sunday week. Their league season throws-in against Down on February 4, and they face Monaghan in the preliminary round of the Ulster championship in the summer.

Donnelly says his side will be setting their sights on promotion in 2017.

“The league has also become more important. You see teams that win trophies, they are usually playing in Division 1. Teams in the lower divisions want to be hitting the ground running and getting up the divisions.

“You have to aim high. Last year we lost our first game to Derry. Then you have to take stock, things change as you go along.

“We will sit down this year and look at it. There is no reason why Fermanagh can’t push on and look for promotion.

“When it comes to Ulster we are going to be written off and we have got a tough start away to Monaghan. But that is a long time away – we will see how we get on in the league.

“There is going to be a lot of swings and roundabouts. With injuries and suspensions you don’t know what’s going to happen come Monaghan in Clones.

“Winning is a good habit to have and the more games you can get out on the right end of, it builds confidence for everyone.”