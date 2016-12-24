A club team made up of one family 24 December 2016





A general view of a Donegal flag.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. A general view of a Donegal flag.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

There are many GAA clubs around the country that boast teams with multiple siblings and cousins.

We've all heard about the Ó Sé's (An Ghaeltacht, Kerry), the Fennelly's (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny), the McGrath's (Loughmore-Castleiney, Tipperary) and the Jacob's (Oulart-the Ballagh, Wexford) who have all backboned their respective clubs for decades.

But has a club ever had a team made up entirely of siblings and cousins?

Like Porthall in Donegal and the Crawford's for example...

In 1935, history was made when the Crawford family made up their entire club mens gaelic football team. All of the 15 players that lined out were related.

Funnily enough they had a referee and linesmen with the same surname officiating their games!

Thanks to Fearghal Mac Lochlainn for sending this our way.

Fearghal's grandad, granduncles and their cousins were all part of this historic Porthall team.

Porthall Sports 1935