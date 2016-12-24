Connolly following Canavan's lead, says McGuigan 24 December 2016





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Three-time All-Ireland SFC winner Brian McGuigan has drawn comparisons between Diarmuid Connolly and former Tyrone team mate Peter Canavan in his Gaelic Life column this week.

Connolly, who won his fourth All-Ireland title with Dublin in October, was pivotal in St Vincent’s clinching their seventh Leinster club crown two weeks and McGuigan sees similar traits between the 29-year-old and Canavan, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest forwards ever to play the game.

“He’s naturally gifted, can play off both feet, he’s strong and, crucially, he’s prepared to work,” the former Red Hands playmaker wrote.

“All that mixed with a bit of devilment adds up to a sensational player. What made Canavan great was his success at club level and Connolly is following his lead.”