Slaughtneil boss praises decision to defer semi-final 24 December 2016





Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane.

Slaughtneil hurling manager Michael McShane has praised the decision to push his side’s All-Ireland club SHC semi-final against Cuala by three weeks.

The news emerged yesterday morning that Croke Park’s Central Competition Control Committee had agreed to move the clash forward to February 25th so as to accommodate the Derry champions for their football semi-final against St Vincent’s on February 11th.

All in all, there are 17 players which overlap between Slaughtneil’s hurling and football squads and McShane believes that a postponement of his side’s fixture was only fair.

“We have to be happy now. It gives us a couple of weeks. It gives us the football management a couple of weeks clear to focus on their game and then ourselves to focus on the hurling,” he told The Irish News.

“It’s still going to be a difficult situation, trying to prepare two teams for two massively important games.

“I’d have to congratulate the CCCC on coming up with a sensible decision."