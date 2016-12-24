Mayo players should apologise to Connelly and Holmes - MacHale 24 December 2016





Former Mayo co-managers Noel Connelly and Pat Holmes.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Former Mayo co-managers Noel Connelly and Pat Holmes.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Former Mayo star Eugene MacHale says it’s not too late for the county’s footballers “to make contact with Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly and say sorry”.

Speaking on last weekend’s revelations, in which the former Mayo joint-managers stated that the current crop wouldn’t win an All-Ireland unless “egos are checked”, MacHale felt the pair had set the record straight from their point of view and that the players hadn’t given a substantial reason for their removal.

"They made it very clear that a very small number of players are the root of the problem and unless this problem is properly addressed Mayo will win nothing,’’ he is quoted saying in The Irish News.

“I know Pat and Noel as two great people who have given Mayo football so much. I am angry and disgusted at the way they were treated. I feel sorry for both of their families who, like Pat and Noel, have suffered pain and humiliation."

He added: “To this day the Mayo players have not given one substantial reason why they wanted their managers removed.

“Imagine a player expressing his and others’ annoyance at another player not making the panel. Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly can hold their heads up high but the players should say sorry.”