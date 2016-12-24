Heavron included in Derry's McKenna Cup squad 24 December 2016





Derry's Danny Heavron with Colm O'Shaughnessy of Tipperary ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Derry's Danny Heavron with Colm O'Shaughnessy of Tipperary ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Derry boss Damian Barton has been handed a boost ahead of the New Year with the news that Danny Heavron has opted to make a U-turn on his decision to quit the panel.

Heavron was one of the Oak Leafers' best performers on the pitch this past season as they reached the last 12 of the All-Ireland SFC series, but in October he had been named as one of nine players that wouldn’t be able to commit for 2017.

However, it seems that the Magherafelt man has had a change of heart after being named in Barton’s 26-man panel for next month’s Dr McKenna Cup campaign, which begins against Armagh on January 8th.

Ballinderry goalkeeper Connor Nevin in also included, having turned down a couple of offers from different managers in the past - as are Danny Tallon, Jack Doherty and Michael Warnock.

Derry McKenna Cup squad: T Mallon, B McKinless, P Coney, P Hagan, C McLarnon, C Mullan, R Bell, C Nevin, A McLaughlin, D Heavron, B Heron, E McGuckin, G O’Neill, M Lynch, O Duffy, M Craig, J Doherty, M Warnock, C McWilliams, P Kearney, J Kielt, E Lynn, N Forester, J Rocks, D Tallon, N Loughlin.