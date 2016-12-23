Three-week reprieve for Slaughtneil 23 December 2016





Slaughtneil's Karl McKaigue celebrates.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Slaughtneil's Karl McKaigue celebrates.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Slaughtneil’s bid for a historic All-Ireland club football and hurling senior championship double has received a major boost today with the news that the CCCC has decided to move one of their semi-finals.

The GAA confirmed this morning that the Derry club’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final date against Cuala has been put back by three weeks to February 25th, having been originally scheduled for February 4th.

It means that the club’s dual stars will have a rest period of two weeks should they defeat Leinster and Dublin's St Vincent’s in their football semi-final date on February 11th.

It has also been confirmed that the hurling semi-final will take place at Armagh’s Athletic Grounds – a venue which has been kind to Slaughtneil in recent years – and is set to be aired live on TG4.