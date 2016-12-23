'Senan was a total team player' - McStay on Kilbride's retirement 23 December 2016





©INPHO/James Crombie. Roscommon's Senan Kilbride celebrates.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Kevin McStay has paid tribute to Senan Kilbride after the Roscommon forward revealed his decision to retire from inter-county football yesterday.

McStay ran the rule over the Rossies alongside Fergal O’Donnell this past season and also managed the St Brigid’s side that Kilbride was a part of in 2013 when they became the first Roscommon side to capture an All-Ireland club senior football championship title.

Speaking to the Irish Times, McStay revealed that he tried hard to persuade the 31-year-old to give it another year.

“Senan was a total team player. It didn’t matter who got the praise as long as the team was winning. A big fella, with a big heart. He was great to work with. I couldn’t speak highly enough of him. I think all the long seasons with St Brigid’s didn’t help," said the Roscommon boss.

“They possibly caught up with him. Also the way the modern game is going, with all the demands, he wasn’t enjoying it as much.

“We tried everything to convince him to stay on but he was honest to the end. Typical of him. He wasn’t going to stick around and hide for the year.

“I said to him the other night that I was so glad that our paths had crossed, and that we had had a day out in the sun at club level. It was just a shame we didn’t have the time to replicate it at county level.

“He has one of the most beautiful touches you’ll see from a footballer for a big man. We will definitely miss him, but I suppose it’s time for a new era now.”