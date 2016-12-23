O'Shea penalty incident had Fermanagh 'keeper close to retirement 23 December 2016





Fermanagh's goalkeeper Christopher Snow points at Aidan O'Shea of Mayo as referee Joe McQuillan awards a penalty Fermanagh's goalkeeper Christopher Snow points at Aidan O'Shea of Mayo as referee Joe McQuillan awards a penalty

Fermanagh’s controversial exit from this year’s All-Ireland SFC left goalkeeper Chris Snow pondering over his inter-county future.

The Ederney shot-stopper has decided to give it another season with the Ernesiders but says the decision wasn’t easy after the manner of his team’s championship qualifier defeat to Mayo back in July.

In an incident which was much-publicised at the time, Aidan O’Shea’s theatrical tumble from a challenge by Fermanagh defender Che Cullen saw the Westerners awarded a controversial second-half penalty which Cillian O’Connor converted past Snow to turn the Castlebar-clash in the home side’s favour as they ran out 2-14 to 1-12 winners.

“People can say what they like about the top teams and the work they put in, but the top teams are the ones getting playing in Croke Park week-in, week-out in front of 50,000, and seem to get everything handed to them," the 27-year-old Snow told The Irish News.

“Last year, the Aidan O’Shea incident, it’s hard to take and you’re thinking is it worth it all at the end of it? The things you miss out on - stag parties, mates’ weddings, one thing and another. You do question it from time to time.

“I had a good long think about it and decided I’d give it another year. I don’t know if it was wise or not, but I decided to go anyway. I was very close to not going back. I was busy with work too at the time and I didn’t know if it would be worth it. But I thought I’ll give it one more year and see where that takes us.”