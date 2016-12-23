Coulter keen to manage Down one day 23 December 2016





Down's Benny Coulter Down's Benny Coulter

Benny Coulter has revealed his desire to manage Down’s senior footballers in an interview with the Gaelic Life this week.

Speaking to former Donegal All Star Kevin Cassidy, Coulter explained that he felt he had the drive to be a success in the Mourne County’s hot seat.

“I will say this now, I want to manage the Down senior footballers some day and I feel that I can be a success. I have a drive and desire that will get me there one day,” he said.

“I think I know what way I want to go and this year with my club as chapter one.”

Next season will see Coulter step into management with his native Mayobridge alongside Francie Poland, as Down’s oldest club bid to break Kilcoo’s recent dominance in the county.