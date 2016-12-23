Brady fears a divided Mayo 23 December 2016





Mayo players break away after a team photograph.

David Brady says he’s “nearly sick to death” of talking about Mayo football and fears that the recent criticism from the past senior management team could divide the county.

Speaking last night on Newstalk’s Off The Ball programme, the former Mayo star said he felt that there’s even more pressure on the team again to perform next season, after Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly pointed fingers at some of the players in the panel in an interview with the Irish Independent last week.

"I'm nearly sick to death talking about Mayo football, but there's always something. Whether it's September or December,” said Brady.

"This time last year we were talking about Mayo management, the heave and new management coming in. This is different and for the first time we've seen from a media context, two managers coming out and saying what in their mind has happened.

"My fear is that this could divide a county that has been united for 60-odd years. There's never been any division, but slowly and surely I feel the division starting. What was printed from Noel Connelly and Pat Holmes' point of view, they felt it needed to be printed.

"From a players context, I think it's going to be a tough one to swallow, because whatever pressure was there has doubled from last year and I think there's now even more pressure again."

He added: "There'll be nothing said in any way shape or form from the Mayo players. There have been certain individuals who have been dealt a hard blow. It's on their shoulders, but they're man enough and talented enough to say 'right, it's part and parcel of playing gaelic football at the highest level'."