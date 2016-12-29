12 players to retire from inter-county hurling in 2016 29 December 2016





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Kilkenny's Richie Power and Paddy Stapleton of Tipperary share a moment after the drawn All-Ireland SHC final in 2014.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The inter-county hurling world said goodbye to a host of retiring stars in 2016, here we take a look at 12:

1. Brian Murphy (Cork)

Young Hurler of the Year in his debut season in 2004, Murphy retired from inter-county for a second time and was the last remaining link to the Rebels' most recent Liam MacCarthy success in 2005.

2. Brian Carroll (Offaly)

One of the top marksmen in the country for over a decade, the Coolderry player made 131 appearances and scored an impressive 5-191 for the Faithful County in the championship.

3. Donal O'Grady (Limerick)

'Dodge', as he is known as, has been a tremendous servant to the Treaty County, lining out for the seniors over twelve seasons and captaining them to a first Munster SHC title in 17 years in 2013, team-mate Wayne McNamara later followed him into retirement.

4. Richie Power (Kilkenny)

Had it not been for a recurring knee injury, the gifted forward could have played on in the Black and Amber jersey for at least three or four more years, he scored 14 championship goals, 5 of which came in All-Ireland finals.

5. Conal Keaney (Dublin)

Keaney had a stellar inter-county career having played for the Dubs in both codes over 15 years, the Ballyboden St Enda's clubman made his senior hurling championship debut in 2001, aged 19.

6. Conor O'Brien (Tipperary)

The versatile O'Brien enjoyed an illustrious 10-year career during which he won two All-Ireland SHC medals and five Munster SHC titles.

7. Jackie Tyrrell (Kilkenny)

Called up by Brian Cody in 2003, Tyrrell went on to collect nine All-Ireland SHC medals, eleven Leinster SHC titles, six Allianz League medals and four All-Star awards in what was an incredible career.

8. Niall Corcoran (Dublin)

The Galway native switched his allegiance to the Dubs in 2008 and helped his adopted county to Allianz League and Leinster SHC honours.

9. Paddy Stapleton (Tipperary)

The Borris-Ileigh stalwart represented Tipp with great distinction for ten years, winning two All-Ireland SHC medals and four Munster SHC titles.

10. Gearoid Ryan (Tipperary)

With two All-Ireland medals in his back pocket, Ryan called it quits on his inter-county playing days at just 28 years of age, citing injuries as a major factor in his decision.

11. Willie Hyland (Laois)

Another player whose inter-county career was cut short at 28 due to injury, Hyland lined out for the O'Moore County at the highest level for 11 years.

12. Eoin Larkin (Kilkenny)

Larkin's retirement came less than a month after that of his James Stephens club-mate Tyrrell, the 2008 Hurler of the Year has won just about every honour there is to win in the game.