12 players to retire from inter-county football in 2016

Donegal's Colm McFadden with Marc Ó Sé of Kerry during the 2014 All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park.

There were many players who walked away from the inter-county football scene this season.

Here's a list of 12 retirees from 2016:

1. Graeme Molloy (Wexford)

One of the standout full-backs of this decade, the tight-marking Molloy departed the Model County squad due to a persistent knee injury.

2. Michael Conroy (Mayo)

Seven Connacht SFC medals to his name, the Davitts attacker had been a regular for the county since 2004 but injuries plighted him towards the end of his career.

3. Kieran O'Leary (Kerry)

Despite a lack of game time, O'Leary enjoyed a memorable 2014 season, lifting the Sam Maguire Cup with his Dr Crokes club-mate Fionn Fitzgerald and kicking the injury-time equaliser that forced a replay with Mayo.

4. Gerard O'Kane (Derry)

An All-Ireland minor winning captain in 2002, O'Kane went on to skipper his county at U21 and senior level where he made over 100 appearances for the Oak Leafers.

5. Colm McFadden (Donegal)

On the eve of the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Dublin, the Tir Chonaill's record appearance holder and top scorer bowed out after a wonderful career which lasted 15 years.

6. Eamon McGee (Donegal)

The first inter-county player to officially retire with a Lord of the Rings quote, McGee won one All-Ireland SFC medal, three Ulster SFC titles and an Allianz League medal.

7. Marc Ó Sé (Kerry)

The five-time All-Ireland winner's decision to call time on his glittering career brought an end to the Ó Sé brothers' 22-year association with the Kerry senior team.

8. Daniel Goulding (Cork)

Goulding was the All-Ireland final man-of-the-match in 2010 when the Rebels brought Sam Maguire home for the first time in 20 years and left the inter-county stage around the same time as his team-mate Fintan Goold.

9. Dick Clerkin (Monaghan)

Clerkin, who was the longest serving inter-county player having made his debut in 1999, followed his fellow two-time Ulster SFC winning midfielder Owen Lennon into retirement.

10. Geoffrey Claffey (Roscommon)

Former Rossie captains Claffey and Niall Carty hung up their inter-county boots with goalkeeper Geoffrey indicating that he was also retiring with his club Castlerea.

11. Paul Finlay (Monaghan)

Regarded as one of the most prolific forwards of his generation, Finlay is the Farney County's all-time leading scorer with a whopping 5-544 in 168 appearances over 14 years.

12. Senan Kilbride (Roscommon)

The third Rossie to retire in 2016, Kilbride was consistently one of the best forwards in the game during the past decade.