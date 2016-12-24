The Mighty Frank McGuigan 24 December 2016





Frank McGuigan shakes hands with Tommy Drumm after Tyrone's All-Ireland SFC semi-final victory over Dublin in 1984.

Generally recognised as Tyrone's greatest ever footballer. Certainly the finest minor that this writer had the pleasure of seeing over a fifty year span.

Frank McGuigan, from the shores of Lough Neagh and already a provincial minor winner in 1971, starred at centre field for Tyrone in the Ulster minor final of 1972. And was also deemed good enough to make his senior championship debut, as a second half substitute, an hour or so later on a wet Clones, Sunday afternoon. But a physically stronger Donegal with Brian McEniff, operating at right half back, proved too good in the senior decider.

Tyrone did make it to that year's All Ireland minor final and McGuigan with those white boots, shining in the early autumn sunshine, was the star of the show. Then, players were lucky to get a pair of 'hand me downs' and the old fashioned Blackthorn boots were the craze. But it all added to the aura buiding up around the Ardboe youngster.

McGuigan, the captain, strode Croke Park like a colossus. Unfortunately a Cork combination with one Jimmy Barry Murphy lining out at full forward proved a little too cute on the day. Incidentally, future manager Mickey Harte manned the full forward spot for the Red Hands at the other end of the field. Many of the Tyrone team were under 17 in '72 and with an emerging Eugene McKenna to the fore, Tyrone eventually claimed that minor crown the following September.

1973 was a tremendous year for Tyrone football as the seniors likewise annexed the Ulster crown. They gave an experienced Down XV a bit of a pasting in the northern decider with 19 year old McGuigan virtually unmarkable.

Again, Frank McGuigan and even for one so young, acted as team captain. Was he the youngest man ever to receive the Anglo Celt Cup? It was also no coincidence that Ardboe swept to Tyrone senior club success in 1971, '72 and '73 at a time when McGuigan was in his real pomp.

He had it all. A great pair of hands, strong, brilliant vision, balance, brave and nobody knew which was his stonger foot, left or right. Each packed a mighty punch and in those early 70's McGuigan, in possession, could move from his own endline and deep into enemy territory with relative ease.

Frank McGuigan shoots against Dublin in 1984.

Again, Cork and with Jimmy Barry leading his line, proved too strong in the semis.

Strangely and with so much young talent to choose from, the Tyrone challenge started to peter out. That '73 minor win was added to by provincial under 21 success in '72 and '73. With McGuigan around these type of victories were almost taken for granted.

Many attributed this decline to the worsening northern troubles. Likewise the McGuigan star also went off the radar. Times spent working in America did not help.

That was until 1984 of course and McGuigan's tour de force against neighbours Armagh in the Ulster final when the fair haired Ardboe ace produced one of the greatest ever individual displays in GAA history. (See our youtube clip below which best describes the events which folded).

A strong Dublin selection put the Red Hands to the sword in the semi final and later serious injuries, sustained in a car crash, brought the curtain down on an illustrious career. No All Ireland medals for Frank McGuigan though.

Indeed one miserable All Star award ('84) belittles the man's footballing ability.

As 'Sods Law' would have it, Tyrone eventually qualified for the All Ireland showpiece in 1986 and of course no McGuigan involvement. With a quarter of the match remaining the Ulstermen had the mighty Kerry by the throat, only to let matters slip. Rest assured if Tyrone had Frank McGuigan aboard, Pat Spillane and friends would be one Celtic Cross less.

The McGuigan's Tommy, Frank and Brian.

Tyrone had to wait all of 17 more years before finally reaching the Holy Grail. And All Ireland joy at last for the Ardboe clan in 2003. Brian McGuigan at centre half forward was the real brains behind the Tyrone attack as Armagh were dismissed in an historic final.

Brian was back on the forty in '05 as the team Tyrone always wanted to beat in a final, Kerry, got their marching orders. After suffering some horrific leg and eye injuries he was still able to play a part as a substitute when the Kingdom were likewise downed in '08.

But, again like his father, and after a near decade of Tyrone dominance, only one All Star award headed north to the McGuigan junior's household (2003). A thoroughly bad and baffling selection process which has astounded good football judges, not alone in mid Ulster but everywhere the big ball is kicked with a passion. Brian McGuigan had some footballing year in '05.

Tyrone would not have won those three All Irelands without playmaker McGuigan (he has recently announced his retirement from the club scene). Brian was the man who made those Red Hand scoring forwards click.

Another of Franks sons, Tommy with his prolific left foot, also played a huge part in Tyrone's journey to Sam Maguire glory in 2008.

A great Tyrone clan, a great GAA clan and as the youtube clip (see attached) by that famous Tyrone singer Philomena Begley states, Frank McGuigan was "the greatest man they had seen."

