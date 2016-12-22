'Micheál Donoghue would cut the hand and head off anyone that came looking for him!' 22 December 2016





Dan McCormack of Tipperary with Daithi Burke of Galway Dan McCormack of Tipperary with Daithi Burke of Galway

Gary Sice says he doesn’t envisage Galway’s senior footballers gaining the services of dual player Daithí Burke next season.

Burke put in another excellent season with the county hurlers in 2016, earning himself a second All Star, and while Sice knows his Corofin club mate would be an excellent addition for the Tribesmen, he doesn’t see him being freed up to play both codes at the highest level.

“Look, every team in the country could do with a Daithí Burke. There’s no doubt about that,” Sice told the Irish Examiner.

“But Daithí is Daithí and he’s going to do what he wants to do. I think hurling is his first love. And I think that’s where he’s going to go. He has two All-Stars in two years and I think he’s only going to get better in my opinion.

“He held Seamus Callanan scoreless so it’s hard to see him going away from that. I’d say Micheál Donoghue would cut the hand and head off anyone that came looking for him! I’d be in the same boat if I was him.”