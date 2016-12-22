Breffni men bring in McCutcheon and Mooney 22 December 2016





Cavan's Turloc Mooney Cavan's Turloc Mooney

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan has included Cootehill’s John McCutcheon and Turloc Mooney of Redhills in his 36-man panel ahead of the Dr McKenna Cup campaign.

The new Breffni boss recently cut his squad down from 50 members, with McCutcheon, who last featured under Val Andrews in 2012, Ulster U21FC medallist Mooney and Lacken midfielder Niall McKiernan all understood to have made the cut.

The Tyrone man isn’t expected to release his final panel until next month as the group gear up for a stern challenge in Division One of the National League, which begins against Dublin on February 5th.

“He doesn’t plan on releasing his panel until before the National League,” PRO Mark O’Rourke told The Anglo-Celt this week.

“I would expect it to be released towards the end of the McKenna Cup, probably in late January.”

Cavan kick off their 2017 campaign at home to Ulster champions Tyrone in the Dr McKenna Cup on January 8th before travelling to take on Donegal in Ballybofey seven days later and hosts UUJ at Kingspan Breffnu Park the following Wednesday night.