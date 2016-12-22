Wee County Louth Yearbook out now 22 December 2016





The Louth Yearbook 2017 is on the shop shelves now

The latest edition of the Wee County Louth Yearbook has hit the shop shelves in time for Christmas.

Reliving what was an action-packed season for Louth, the publication looks back on the events of 2016, a year which saw both the Wee County footballers and hurlers collect major silverware at Croke Park.

The footballers won the Division Four title, while the hurlers dramatically captured the Lory Meagher Cup at the first attempt.

At club level, Sean O’Mahonys, St Josephs and St Kevins claimed the senior, intermediate and junior football championships respectively, while St Fechins retained the SHC.

This must-have tome provides a comprehensive review of the year, including interviews with all the main characters who shaped the season and arguably some of the finest prose ever committed to print.

What are you waiting for?...